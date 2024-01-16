Rikishi sends a message to WWE regarding Jacob Fatu

Rikishi took to social media to send a message to WWE regarding Jacob Fatu, as he urged the company to sign the 31-year-old star.

Fatu is mostly known for his work in Major League Wrestling. He recently took New Japan Pro Wrestling by storm at the Battle in the Valley on January 13, 2024.

Reacting to a clip featuring Fatu, which highlighted his in-ring abilities, Rikishi requested WWE to sign the Anoa'i family member. He even dedicated an Instagram post to the Samoan Werewolf.

"‼️His name is ➡️ JACOB FATU ….@wwe sign him up #Bloodline #MainEventPlayer #trainedandready #FatuBrand," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post:

Jacob Fatu has admitted that he is open to signing with WWE

Jacob Fatu has stated that he is open to signing with WWE, considering his family's history with the company.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu said:

"I mean, to be on WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths, and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing, my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that."

Anoa'i family members Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Tamina Snuka are currently signed to WWE. The Rock's daughter, Ava, is also a part of the company. She is currently working under NXT.

It remains to be seen if Fatu ends up signing with WWE or signs for a different company in the future.

