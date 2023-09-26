"Absolutely" - Roman Reigns' family member claims he is open to signing with WWE

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa have proudly represented the Anoa'i family in WWE.

One of Roman Reigns' family members and current Major League Wrestling star, Jacob Fatu, recently stated that he is also open to joining the Stamford-based company. Fatu is currently signed to MLW, where he is the reigning MLW National Openweight Champion and a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, a title he held for 819 days.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu briefly spoke about his family's history in WWE. He is "absolutely" open to the idea of signing with the company.

"I mean, to be on WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths, and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing, my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that," Fatu said. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns' family member Jacob Fatu is also a fan of AEW

Despite being open to signing with WWE, Jacob Fatu isn't shy of admitting that he is also a fan of AEW.

During the same interview, he briefly talked about Tony Khan's promotion and even shouted Powerhouse Hobbs.

"But I watch AEW, I got my boy, Will Hobbs, over there. Shoutout to Will Hobbs. Not only that. To see the other talent that I’ve been on the road with, for them to experience AEW feels good to me because I remember being at that age and not having a platform. But any little thing I did, if it felt big to me, I would embrace it," Fatu added.

It remains to be seen if Jacob Fatu gets involved in The Bloodline's current storyline by possibly signing with WWE.

Would you like to see more members of Roman Reigns' family sign with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.