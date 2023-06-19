55-year-old wrestling legend returning to reunite with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite this week

In an exciting announcement, 55-year old wrestling legend and NJPW star Minoru Suzuki is set to make his return to AEW Dynamite this week.

During the recent premiere episode of AEW Collision, it was revealed that Suzuki would team up with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. They will face off against the formidable trio of AR Fox, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWCollision Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday! Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday!#AEWCollision https://t.co/tkyrTvoIfK

Suzuki makes his first appearance on the show since last year's Forbidden Door event. Last year, he teamed up with Jericho and Guevara and defeated Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.

Since his initial debut on AEW in September 2021, Suzuki has made his presence felt by engaging in intense battles. He has fought against the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe. While he has secured a victory over QT Marshall, the upcoming tag team encounter on Dynamite will provide him with a fresh opportunity. Suzuki would be able to showcase his skills and leave a lasting impression on AEW fans.

As anticipation builds for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Minoru Suzuki's return to Dynamite serves as a thrilling precursor to the highly anticipated event.

What else is happening on AEW Dynamite this week?

The upcoming June 21 episode of Dynamite, has stacked the card with an exciting lineup of matches. The Hardy Boyz will go head-to-head against The Gunns. There will be a blind eliminator tournament, where teams will compete for a shot at the world tag team championship.

A thrilling tag team match featuring Orange Cassidy and the legendary Katsuyori Shibata facing off against the formidable duo of Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr.

In the women's division, Kris Statlander, the reigning TBS Champion, will put her title on the line against Taya Valkyrie in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter. And Mark Briscoe will clash with Jeff Jarrett in a concession stand brawl.

With such an electrifying lineup, fans are in for a treat in what promises to be an unforgettable episode of Dynamite.

Are you excited to see Minoru Suzuki back in Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes