56-year-old wrestling veteran reacts after CM Punk takes massive shots at AEW

Former WWE and AEW world champion CM Punk recently gave an explosive interview in which he fired multiple shots at Tony Khan's promotion. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno also shared his thoughts on the interview.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Voice of The Voiceless openly discussed sensitive topics such as the incident that forced him to quit AEW, what he told Tony Khan before leaving, and many other things related to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A statement from the interview that made headlines was The Second-City Saint explaining how AEW's business was not about selling tickets and drawing money. Rather, it's about having good matches. Punk also mentioned how Tony Khan cared more about five-star matches than making money.

Former WCW veteran Disco Inferno, who has mostly been critical of AEW and Tony Khan, took notice of Punk's statement and commented on it. The 56-year-old took to his Twitter/X account to share a post claiming he had been repeating the same thing Punk said for a long time.

"How long have I been repeating this common sense?" he wrote.

CM Punk claims Tony Khan is not a "boss!"

As mentioned earlier, CM Punk opened up about his AEW stint and his former boss, Tony Khan. The Second-City Saint claimed that Khan was not a boss but a nice guy.

"I don't like the drama, but the truth is the truth. He [Tony Khan] is not a boss; he is a nice guy! That's a detriment to the company, but it's not my company," said Punk.

After quitting AEW, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor 2023. He competed in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, an unfortunate injury during the match ruled him out of action ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Overall, The Best in The World said plenty of things in his explosive interview that sparked major debate all over social media. Only time will tell if the AEW higher-ups or Tony Khan will react to Punk's statements.

