  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jeff Jarrett
  • 57-year-old former WWE champion is currently not considering in-ring retirement, says friend Vince Russo (Exclusive)

57-year-old former WWE champion is currently not considering in-ring retirement, says friend Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Jan 14, 2025 16:28 GMT
Vince Russo is the former head booker of WWE [image source: WWE Facebook, Vince Russo
Vince Russo is a former WWE writer. [Images via Russo's IG & WWE Facebook]

WWE veteran Vince Russo has made a bold claim regarding the in-ring future of a top AEW star. Jeff Jarrett recently revealed that he'll hang up his boots after his current contract expires.

The social media has been buzzing since the six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about retiring after the expiration of his latest AEW contract. Double J also aims to win the AEW World Title before his deal expires, and this has sparked speculation about the 57-year-old winning the title in the coming months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, WCW veteran Vince Russo stated that The Fabulous One isn't considering retirement from in-ring competition at the moment.

also-read-trending Trending
"I don't; I don't think Jeff [Jarrett] thinks he's close to being done. I just don't. I know Jeff. I just don't think he's looking at that yet," he said. [2:44-2:54]

The hidden story behind JBL and a WWE writer

youtube-cover

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross comments on Jeff Jarrett's last contract in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about Jeff Jarrett signing a new contract with All Elite Wrestling and revealing that it was his last deal as an active performer.

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised Double J for ''reinventing himself.'' The legendary commentator hoped to see Jarrett go out ''with a bang.''

If this is his last contract, I hope he goes out with a bang. He keeps reinventing himself; that's a good thing for pro wrestling. He's an established guy. He still can work. So, we'll see how that articulates down the field, as [Hank Stram] would say," Ross said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Jeff Jarrett in the coming months.

If you use the quote from H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी