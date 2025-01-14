57-year-old former WWE champion is currently not considering in-ring retirement, says friend Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has made a bold claim regarding the in-ring future of a top AEW star. Jeff Jarrett recently revealed that he'll hang up his boots after his current contract expires.

The social media has been buzzing since the six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about retiring after the expiration of his latest AEW contract. Double J also aims to win the AEW World Title before his deal expires, and this has sparked speculation about the 57-year-old winning the title in the coming months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, WCW veteran Vince Russo stated that The Fabulous One isn't considering retirement from in-ring competition at the moment.

Trending

"I don't; I don't think Jeff [Jarrett] thinks he's close to being done. I just don't. I know Jeff. I just don't think he's looking at that yet," he said. [2:44-2:54]

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross comments on Jeff Jarrett's last contract in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about Jeff Jarrett signing a new contract with All Elite Wrestling and revealing that it was his last deal as an active performer.

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised Double J for ''reinventing himself.'' The legendary commentator hoped to see Jarrett go out ''with a bang.''

If this is his last contract, I hope he goes out with a bang. He keeps reinventing himself; that's a good thing for pro wrestling. He's an established guy. He still can work. So, we'll see how that articulates down the field, as [Hank Stram] would say," Ross said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Jeff Jarrett in the coming months.

If you use the quote from H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback