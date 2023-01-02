58-year-old wrestling veteran was highly impressed with The Elite's "great finish" against top AEW faction on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Konnan has provided his take on The Elite and Death Triangle's most recent match.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks continued their Best of Seven Series. The finish to the sixth match saw Omega hit the One-Winged Angel from a high spot on Rey Fenix to secure the pinall in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan took slight issue with the length of the match but was happy with the finish.

"I was okay with it, just thought it was a little too long. But yeah, that was a great finish because he was pretty high up and then he did that One-Winged Angel," said Konnan. [11:32-11:42]

Disco Inferno on The Elite vs. Death Triangle

Disco Inferno also provided his take on The Elite's latest match with Death Triangle. Speaking on the same episode of K100, he predicted that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were going to end up regaining the AEW World Trios Championships.

Furthermore, Inferno also liked the finish to the sixth match between the two teams.

"Just way too much thigh slapping in this, it's ridiculous. But we know where this is going, The Elite win. The finish was actually pretty good because Kenny landed a One Winged Angel on Fenix through a set of tables, they were in the crowd. Matt was in the ring, he was in the brutalizer, like a submission. But Kenny in another location got the pin and the finish was clever. I like the way they did that with the match," said Disco Inferno. [10:57-11:28]

Watching this level of pro wrestling on free television on a weekly basis. We are truly living in a glorious era. The Elite vs Death Triangle: Match #6 Falls Count Anywhere HIGHLIGHT REEL. Enjoy.Watching this level of pro wrestling on free television on a weekly basis. We are truly living in a glorious era. https://t.co/xaW1cvHZ3r

The seventh and final match will take place on January 11th to determine which team walks out with the AEW World Trios Championships. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega will return to Japan on January 4th for a huge singles match against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Keepin' it 100 podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

