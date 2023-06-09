59-year-old former WWE IC Champion explains why he's still as active in pro wrestling today (Exclusive)

WWE has one of the most prestigious Hall of Fames in pro wrestling, and notably, one of the most active members of the accolade is Billy Gunn. Recently, the veteran expressed why he still competes today, despite turning 60 later this year.

Daddy A**'s impressive physique has been noted by many fans online, especially at his age. Some fans have also said he looks even better today than during his early WWE run.

During his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Billy Gunn expressed how he still maintains his passion for pro wrestling:

"I think you just said it right there, it’s the passion you have for this business. I look at it this way: If I’m still gonna go out there in little-bitty lips shorts and high heel white boots? I might wanna look kinda good! So, I don’t wanna look like a slob when I go out there, that just isn’t Billy Gunn! That just isn’t him." (03:58 onward).

While many consider Gunn's achievements in the industry, Jungle Boy notably claimed he doesn't take advice from the WWE veteran—this notably upset Jim Cornette, who harshly criticized the rising star.

The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed that being in better shape simply came with age

Gunn was notably compared to WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair by none other than his real-life friend Road Dogg Jesse James. According to his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, both stars are exceptionally well-rounded athletes.

Continuing in the same episode, Billy Gunn explained that being in shape at his age has simply become a way of life:

"As for the other guys? I think it’s the same. It’s just a passion, and we’re still doing this, why can I not be in shape? If we’re all going to do this, we have to be in the best shape that we can possibly be in. Just to make sure that we take care of ourselves, make sure that we don’t get hurt. I think we’re just older, and our health, fitness, and nutrition are more of a part of our lives now." (04:27 onward).

The WWE veteran also maintained that it's something he's picked up at this stage of his career and didn't appreciate in his youth. Some speculate that he could still capture gold in AEW alongside The Acclaimed, and at 59 years old, he could create history and become the promotion's oldest champion.

