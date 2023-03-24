Bianca Belair is the most well-rounded athlete in wrestling since Billy Gunn, claims WWE Hall of Famer

The EST of WWE has received massive praise ahead of her title defense against Asuka. 'Road Dogg' Brian James stated on the latest episode of his podcast that barring Billy Gunn, he hasn't seen an athlete as well-rounded as Bianca Belair.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion never ceases to amaze the WWE Universe with her athleticism, which is something that her entire character is built around. Belair consistently wows the audience with her in-ring capabilities, and Road Dogg was genuinely impressed by her unmatched strength and agility.

Brian James' close friend Billy Gunn was also known for being an exceptionally gifted competitor. It's a testament to his skills that the 59-year-old veteran still performs at the highest level in AEW.

Road Dogg saw shades of his former New Age Outlaws partner in Bianca Belair, and he explained why on this week's Oh...You Didn't Know episode, as you can view below:

"I've never seen an athlete, other than Billy Gunn, I've never seen a well-rounded athlete like Bianca Belair. She is an incredible specimen; you know what I mean? Of humanity. She can outlift everybody, outrun everybody, outdo anybody; she is just like a fitness specimen, you know what I mean, and that's just who and how she is. Montez is the same way." [22:02 - 23:00]

The WWE legend also spoke highly of Bianca Belair's WrestleMania opponent, Asuka

Belair and Asuka's upcoming championship clash could become a "Match of the Night" candidate as both women have proven to be great workers inside the squared circle.

The Empress of Tomorrow, in particular, has been widely considered one of the best female wrestlers in WWE in recent times, and Road Dogg backed the claim by talking about her strengths.

While the tag team legend was initially unaware of Asuka's wrestling abilities, he gradually developed a liking for the superstar's natural charisma.

Despite not speaking English, Road Dogg believed that Asuka always grabbed the fans' attention with her incredible presence, and he was eagerly looking forward to her high-profile showdown against Belair.

"Asuka, to me, while she can't even speak that much English and doesn't speak that much English on TV, she is one of the charismatic female athletes in the WWE, and I believe that since she got here," noted the Senior Vice President of Live Events. "I wasn't familiar with her prior to her coming to the US, but, man, since she's been in NXT, I've watched her, and she has such a natural organic charisma. It's going to be interesting to see." [23:01 - 24:00]

