6’2’’ star last seen in WWE 4 years ago wants another WrestleMania match; says he would listen to Triple H’s offer

A 6’2” former WWE star last seen in the company four years ago has revealed that he wants another WrestleMania match. This star is considered very underrated and is universally liked by the fans.

The star in question is Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder. He was last seen in WWE in 2020 when he was let go due to budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has been active on the independent scene and is currently signed up for TNA.

Cardona had one particular WrestleMania moment when he became the Intercontinental Champion at Mania 32. Although he was not properly utilized in the company, this did not stop him from dreaming of another moment at The Grandest Stage of them All.

He was a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast when he said that he would listen if an offer came from Triple H.

“This has been the most successful I’ve been in my career, but I would be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or WrestleMania again and a few months ago, I had that match on AEW against Adam Copeland, Edge, and just man I have goosebumps right now thinking about it… If Tony Khan called me or Triple H, I would of course have a conversation, but like I don’t want to be back to be back,” he said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has not received an AEW offer

Matt Cardona shocked the world when he recently appeared in AEW to challenge Adam Copeland. He went on to lose the match, but it was a great moment for him.

Just days before the match, he revealed that wrestling Copeland, his mentor in WWE, was his dream. Despite that, he has not received an offer from Tony Khan.

He was speaking on Busted Open Radio when asked why he had not signed with either of the top two companies. He said:

“Honestly, because I haven't been offered a full-time gig by WWE or AEW.”

It will be interesting to see what Cardona has in store and whether he will sign up with a big company soon.

