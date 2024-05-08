Former WWE star confirms AEW hasn't offered him a full-time deal despite massive recent appearance

AEW has been on a signing spree since early 2024, but there are still major talents either drifting around in free agency or firmly established on the independent scene. In the latter category sits Matt Cardona, who has competed for GCW, NWA, and many more over the last few years.

The self-proclaimed Indy God recently made a one-off return to All Elite Wrestling. He'd competed briefly for the young promotion back in 2020 but made a surprising comeback on the March 30 episode of AEW Collision to challenge Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship.

Unfortunately, Cardona wasn't able to best the wrestling legend, but he did spark speculation on his current status. While the former Zack Ryder also recently turned up in TNA, fans have been wondering whether a full-time return to WWE or All Elite Wrestling could be in the cards.

Matt Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he was asked why he wasn't signed to either of America's top two promotions despite becoming a major international star. The Indy God had a simple answer:

"Honestly, because I haven't been offered a full-time gig by WWE or AEW," said Cardona. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Cardona further spoke about his goals when he was released from WWE in 2020 and how he feels about the run his wife, Chelsea Green, is currently having on SmackDown.

Matt Cardona teases huge rematch in AEW

Despite being unable to dethrone his mentor, Adam Copeland, for the TNT Championship, Matt Cardona is seemingly ready for another shot. The 38-year-old has teased a potential rematch on his home turf: Long Island, NY.

As it happens, All Elite Wrestling is returning to Long Island on June 30. Together with NJPW, the Jacksonville-based promotion will present its third annual edition of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view at UBS Arena in Elmont, and this year's event could be the biggest ever.

Shortly after his loss to Adam Copeland on March 30, Matt Cardona took to X to suggest a rematch on Long Island:

The Rated-R Superstar has maintained an open challenge for the TNT title throughout his reign, so it's possible AEW fans will get to see The Indy God make another appearance in the near future. Where he goes from there, however, is anybody's guess.