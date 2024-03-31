Former WWE star returns to AEW after over 1300 days to answer Adam Copeland’s (fka Edge) open challenge on Collision

A former WWE Superstar, who last appeared on AEW nearly four years ago finally returned to the promotion to answer the Cope Open challenge of Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on the most recent episode of Collision.

The former WWE star in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Cardona last appeared in AEW in 2020 after his release from the Stamford-based promotion. The former Intercontinental Champion competed on the July 29, 2020, episode of Dynamite and the All Out 2020 pay-per-view on September 5.

Meanwhile, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) opened the most recent episode of Collision by announcing the Cope Open challenge for his TNT Championship. Surprisingly, The Indy God, Matt Cardona answered the challenge after teasing the same on social media.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of the match, both Cardona and Copeland produced a great opening encounter with multiple near falls and spots. At the end of a great bout, The Rated-R Superstar secured the victory with a spear and retained the TNT title which he won last week.

Moreover, Cardona also has a history with Copeland, as he was Edge's sidekick alongside Curt Hawkins during the beginning of his career in WWE. Only time will tell if Cardona will be seen more often in AEW.

Do you want to see Matt Cardona in AEW more? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Matt Cardona on AEW more? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion