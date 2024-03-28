Adam Copeland (fka Edge) to be confronted by a former WWE star returning to AEW after 4 years? Exploring the chances

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion could cross paths with WWE Hall of Famer and current TNT Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) after making his return to AEW in over four years.

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) finally managed to capture the AEW TNT Title after defeating Christian Cage in an 'I Quit' match last week on Dynamite. Copeland also announced that he will be throwing open challenges going forward. He could be confronted by a former WWE star, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Many fans might be unaware that Matt Cardona and Curt Hawkins played a sidekick role for Copeland during the beginning of their careers in the WWE back in 2007-08. Furthermore, Cardona recently shared a picture of Edge and The Edgeheads. Reacting to The Rated-R Superstar's TNT Title win last week, he stated that he could use another championship.

Matt Cardona could make his way back to AEW by confronting Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

Matt Cardona made multiple appearances on AEW TV back in 2020. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes on an episode of Dynamite and also won a multi-man tag team match at the All Out 2020 PPV. However, The Indy God's first run in Tony Khan's promotion was underwhelming, to say the least.

Hence, Cardona could confront Adam Copeland and challenge him for the TNT Title in order to make his way back to AEW and start fresh after the disappointing previous run.

Matt Cardona is The Indy God and is free to challenge for any title in the world

Although Matt Cardona teased a match with Adam Copeland, he doesn't actually need to sign a contract and become All Elite to have another notable run in the industry. Cardona has been killing it on the independent wrestling scene since his WWE release back in 2020.

Furthermore, The Indy God is free to appear anywhere and challenge for any championship in the world. Therefore, he could surprisingly show up on AEW TV and challenge Copeland for the TNT Title for the simple reason of adding to his accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Cardona continues to rise up in the ranks with his performances on the independent scene. Only time will tell if fans will ever see him on Tony Khan's promotion again.

