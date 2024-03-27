"I'm also UNDEFEATED in AEW" - Former WWE star teases returning to dethrone Adam Copeland

The AEW TNT Championship is held by Adam Copeland once again. The wrestling legend has just received a warning from a familiar face from his WWE past.

The man formerly known as Edge captured the TNT Championship from Christian Cage on Dynamite last week, winning a bloody 26-minute I Quit Match. Copeland has plenty of challengers in the All Elite locker room, but Matt Cardona also wants a shot.

The former Zack Ryder and Brian Myers, aka Curt Hawkins, have a storied past with Edge as they previously served as his henchmen in WWE.

Cardona took to X today to respond to Copeland's recent title win statement. The former Edgehead said he could use another championship to add to his collection.

"I could use another championship...," Matt Cardona wrote with a throwback photo of Edge and The Major Brothers.

Expand Tweet

Cardona then made a follow-up post to tout his undefeated record in AEW. The 38-year-old has wrestled twice for the company – he teamed with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Dark Order in July 2020, then teamed with Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Scorpio Sky to defeat The Dark Order at All Out 2020.

"I'm also UNDEFEATED in @AEW!" Matt Cardona added.

Expand Tweet

Copeland has not publicly responded to Cardona as of this writing, but he has not shared anything since the celebratory post mentioned above. The Rated-R Superstar and the Long Island Iced-Z teamed up five times in WWE but never competed against each other in an official match.

Adam Copeland issues statement after AEW TNT Championship win

Adam Copeland became a two-time TNT Champion by defeating his lifelong friend and rival Christian Cage in an I Quit Match last week.

The tag team known as Edge & Christian broke into the business together in 1997. The two Canadian stars went on to find major success in multiple promotions, including WWE and TNA, holding singles and tag team gold.

Copeland took to Instagram this week and issued a lengthy statement on the match and his history with Cage. He included several photos from Dynamite.

Cage is also a two-time AEW TNT Champion, according to the official record. He held the title for a total of 179 days across both reigns.

Poll : Which promotion put on the better storylines for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage? WWE AEW 0 votes View Discussion