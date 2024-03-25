Adam Copeland (fka Edge) shares a heartwarming post after dethroning Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Newly crowned AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland recently shared a message for the fans after defeating Christian Cage on Dynamite.

Adam Copeland successfully captured the TNT Championship from Christain Cage after having a brutal I Quit match at this past week's AEW Dynamite in Toronto. The match has now supposedly ended their longtime rivalry.

Following his title victory, The Rated R Superstar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the fans.

"About Dynamite on Wednesday. When I first came back to wrestling back at the 2020 Rumble this was the match I always wanted to get to. Face to face with @christian4peeps in our hometown 40 years after we first met. @aew made that possible. And Toronto you came out in force to have fun. I hope you did. Sure sounded like it and I’ll never forget it. Ever. As a kid this night was the kind of scenario I dreamed about in art class. If you dream hard enough, even if it takes 40 years, it can happen. So without further ado….AND NEW TNT Champion!"

Adam Copeland shares his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Mercedes Mone made her All Elite Wrestling debut at Dynamite: Big Business in Boston a couple of weeks ago. Mone's debut was heavily rumored for the show. However, it was still a pleasant surprise for those in attendance.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland spoke about the amount of talent that Mercedes could face in All Elite Wrestling and claimed that the company is a blank canvas for her.

"For her, AEW is a blank canvas with a brand new palette of paint. For me, it was the same. I saw Swerve [Strickland], The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Claudio [Castagnoli], FTR, all these names I've never crossed paths with. It's the same with Mercedes - think of how much fun she's going to have here. Think of all the new opponents."

Mercedes Mone is currently involved in a storyline with TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. It remains to be seen when the former WWE star will make her in-ring debut in AEW.

