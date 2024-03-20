Adam Copeland breaks silence on Mercedes Moné's blockbuster AEW signing

AEW officially welcomed Mercedes Moné to the roster one week ago, and the wrestling world is still buzzing with split feedback. Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has just weighed in on the signing with an interesting comparison.

The former Sasha Banks and The Rated-R Superstar made their names in WWE. Their arrival in the Tony Khan-led company was surrounded by much controversy, but they were both immediately pushed as top stars. The fan reactions have been varied, but most people are excited about new potential bouts for the two veterans.

In a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, Copeland said All Elite Wrestling would be a blank canvas for Moné, which is the same way he felt when he joined the company last year.

"For her, AEW is a blank canvas with a brand new palette of paint. For me, it was the same. I saw Swerve [Strickland], The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Claudio [Castagnoli], FTR, all these names I've never crossed paths with. It's the same with Mercedes - think of how much fun she's going to have here. Think of all the new opponents."

The WWE Hall of Famer further highlighted how the Tony Khan-led promotion offered a different pro wrestling product. He also praised the roster.

"I think it's super exciting. I love that AEW is here to bring a different product to the industry. Now there's [Kazuchika] Okada, [Will] Ospreay, Mercedes, plus all of us already here, and that makes one hell of a roster," Copeland added.

Copeland is set to face long-time rival and best friend Christian Cage in an "I Quit" Match on tonight's Dynamite. Cage will be defending his TNT Championship.

Adam Copeland reveals what's in his mystery box on AEW Collision

Adam Copeland has dealt with Christian Cage since arriving in AEW last year, and now they are set for a big pay-off on Dynamite tonight.

The Rated-R Superstar had been carrying around a metal box with the word "Spike" on the front. After taunting The Patriarchy, Copeland finally revealed what was in the case on Collision this past Saturday. He was carrying a 2x4 with nails named Spike. He promised to hurt and embarrass Cage with the weapon.

The "I Quit" Match between Copeland and Cage is expected to air as the main event of tonight's Dynamite in Toronto.

