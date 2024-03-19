WWE absolutely wanted Mercedes Mone back "in the family” before her blockbuster AEW signing - Reports

Mercedes Mone is now All Elite, but for the past several months, there were plenty of indications of a return to WWE. According to a new report, the Stamford-based company made some major moves to try and bring the former Boss back into the fold.

Mone was one of the most sought-after free agents in recent memory. While she ultimately signed with Tony Khan's promotion, it's been reported that both WWE and AEW offered up to eight-figure deals to gain her services.

According to PWInsider, Mercedes Mone was in talks with AEW for around 18 months before she finally decided to sign. This would predate her cameo appearance at last year's All In pay-per-view and even her initial debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The report notes that WWE executives were also discussing potential deals with the 32-year-old, and the company was intent on bringing her back into "the family."

Reasons why Mercedes Mone chose AEW over WWE

It's been speculated that All Elite Wrestling offered Mercedes Mone more money than WWE, which may be the case. However, there were plenty of other perks to signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

For one, AEW's schedule is generally a bit lighter than WWE's, and All Elite talents are usually flown to shows at the company's expense, which negates much of the grueling travel schedule that many pro wrestlers have had to deal with throughout their careers.

In Mone's case, there was an extra incentive. All Elite Wrestling's close relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery provides plenty of crossover opportunities, and for a burgeoning actor like Mercedes, that seems like a difficult prospect to ignore.

According to PWInsider, one of the draws of signing with the Jacksonville-based company is the chance for The CEO to establish her relationship with WBD and potentially gain access to its film and television franchises.

The report also notes that Mone will likely be given more leeway regarding her outside opportunities, such as filming for her roles in The Mandalorian.