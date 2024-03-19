WWE made an eight-figure offer to top AEW star - Reports

WWE reportedly made a massive offer to a top AEW star recently.

Mercedes Mone finally made her highly anticipated debut for All Elite Wrestling last week at Big Business. Since then, the wrestling world has been buzzing with news and reports about the company's latest signing.

It has also been reported that WWE was interested in re-signing Mercedes Mone to a contract and PWInsider is now reporting that both AEW and WWE aggressively pursued Mone and were even ready to pay eight figures in total for the term of her contract. This alone puts her in contention to be the highest-paid female performer in the history of the business.

Mone was already a household name before joining AEW due to her time in WWE, where she was one of the top female performers for several years. However, due to creative differences, she decided to leave the company and made her way over to NJPW before finally signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

Nic Nemeth suggests what AEW must do with Mercedes Mone

Ever since Mercedes Mone made her debut in All Elite Wrestling, all and sundry have pitched in with their thoughts on the matter. Nic Nemeth (formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler) is the latest person to chip in with his own comments.

Nemeth suggested that the former Sasha Banks is a natural heel and Tony Khan's promotion should play to that strength.

"There's very real cockiness to Mercedes, that you can just see in her eye. She's a natural heel, but when you're a superstar, and you're over, and everybody's cheering for you, and everybody's talking about you, it almost doesn't matter," Nemeth said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Mercedes has already injected herself into a storyline when she saved Willow Nightingale from getting ambushed by Julia Hart and Skye Blue at Dynamite. It'll be interesting to see how the Jacksonville-based promotion books her going forward.

