Former WWE star Nic Nemeth explains what AEW must do with Mercedes Moné

AEW fans are still buzzing from the Dynamite debut of Mercedes Moné. Wrestling stars also chimed in with their thoughts, and very interesting insight has just been provided by another former WWE Superstar - Nic Nemeth.

The former Dolph Ziggler and the former Sasha Banks made their names in WWE at around the same time. Two of the most versatile wrestlers, Nemeth and Moné are able to work as top babyfaces or full-fledged heels.

Nemeth watched the All Elite arrival of Moné at Big Business this past week. The current TNA star later discussed Moné's future on Busted Open Radio and said AEW must book The CEO as a heel.

"There's very real cockiness to Mercedes, that you can just see in her eye. She's a natural heel, but when you're a superstar, and you're over, and everybody's cheering for you, and everybody's talking about you, it almost doesn't matter," Nemeth said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Moné is currently presented as a babyface in All Elite Wrestling, but that was the only direction they could go by debuting her in the town she grew up in. Moné and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue is rumored to happen soon.

Jim Cornette rips Mercedes Moné's AEW debut

The official AEW debut of Mercedes Moné has been a viral topic among fans and wrestlers for the past few days.

The former Sasha Banks arrived in All Elite Wrestling with some controversy from the locker room. Regarding the content of her actual in-ring promo, the legendary Jim Cornette said this felt like a recited speech.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling manager gave his thoughts on Moné's Dynamite promo. In addition, Cornette continued to rip into the content of the promo and how it came across.

"She basically wrote a speech here, that was a high school commencement speech, if she were the valedictorian. ... There was no feel... this was a recited speech," Cornette said.

AEW has not announced when Moné will wrestle her first match for the company. However, she is confirmed for another in-ring promo on next Wednesday's Dynamite from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

