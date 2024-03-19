Massive reason behind Mercedes Mone choosing AEW over WWE - Reports

Mercedes Mone turned a lot of heads with her AEW debut last week in Boston. Since then, The CEO has been the talk of the wrestling. Prior to joining All Elite Wrestling, she reportedly received offers from WWE and her current employer. However, she chose Tony Khan's promotion, and it turns out there is a massive reason why she picked the Jacksonville-based company.

According to PWInsider, Mone chose AEW over WWE due to the company's direct relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, which provides her with potential access to film and television franchises.

AEW was reportedly more flexible towards Mone taking time off for acting projects. Additionally, she has a team of people who work on various aspects of her life, such as her physical, mental, and emotional health. It is reported that Tony Khan's promotion was willing to work in conjunction with that team.

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette wasn't too pleased with Mercedes Mone's debut promo

When Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW, she cut a promo thanking the fans for their support through the years. While many critics and fans praised her promo, Jim Cornette wasn't too pleased with it.

During a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette criticized Mone's promo for sounding like a high school valedictorian speech. He also poked fun at the end of her promo, where she said that if she can make a comeback, then anyone can. Additionally, he also bashed the promo for sounding rehearsed.

"But the point, there was no feel... this was a recited speech, complete with, you know... 'I can't wait to call AEW home, Page Three.' She had memorized this heartfelt speech, that I'm sure her heart means it, but she couldn't convey it verbally. I've never paid any attention, and I'm not sure I'm going to give a f**k going forward, but does she do good promos? Or is that she's good in the ring, and she shouldn't be given 10 minutes live on the air with a microphone, in which case, why did they debut her with a promo... anywhere else but her hometown and they'd have been going to the f*****g concession stand, would they not? With this delivery and content," Cornette said. [From 3:20 - 5:15]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling.

Poll : Are you happy that Mercedes Mone is in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion