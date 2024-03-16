WWE reportedly made offer to Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone ahead of AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, made her highly anticipated debut in All Elite Wrestling this past Wednesday night in Boston. However, it's been revealed that WWE was also interested in bringing the former champion back to the company.

Mercedes Moné kicked off AEW Dynamite Big Business on Wednesday night to a thunderous reaction from the Boston crowd at TD Garden. She cut a promo stating that she was excited to be in AEW. Moné appeared following the main event and rescued Willow Nightingale and Riho. TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue tried to attack after the bell but Moné made the save.

While speaking with his wife, television personality Maria Menounos, on the Heal Squad podcast, Keven Undergaro says WWE made a generous offer to Mercedes Moné, but she went with her gut and chose All Elite Wrestling.

"A few months ago, we get a call from her old home saying they want her back. They put out a generous offer. A rival company that exists also put out an offer. Mercedes is really smart. She went with her gut and she felt the other offer was right. I agreed with her. It had a lot more. Not money, necessarily, but opportunity, creative, and mental help," he said.

WWE legend praises Tony Khan for having Mercedes Moné kick off AEW Dynamite

A legendary WWE Superstar has reacted to Mercedes Moné's All Elite Wrestling debut and praised Tony Khan for his booking decision.

Bully Ray spoke about Moné's debut in AEW on Busted Open Radio. Bully complimented Tony Khan for having Moné kick off Dynamite and starting the show off on the right foot.

"Mercedes hopefully kicked off this show really hot for them, with a strong number in which people stuck around. It is a very smart way to open the show. I mean, people kind of knew that she was debuting tonight. If you did, you got what you wanted right off the bat. Smart move by Tony Khan He did not keep the fanbase waiting. He didn't keep the fanbase at home waiting. But most importantly, he didn't keep the people in the arena sitting on their hands and waiting," he said.

Mercedes Mone has hinted that she will be returning to WWE down the line. However, her journey with All Elite Wrestling has only just begun.

