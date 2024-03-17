Adam Copeland (fka Edge) finally unveils what’s in his mystery box

Earlier tonight, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) revealed a secret he had kept for a while. This was regarding the contents of the mystery box he was spotted carrying on AEW TV.

Last week on Collision, Copeland confronted The Patriarchy after disguising himself as a spectator. After being surrounded by the heel faction, he brought out a metal box and showed its contents to Christian Cage. This prompted the TNT Champion to tell his "sons" to back off.

To end tonight's episode of the Saturday night show, The Rated-R Superstar discussed his upcoming I Quit Match against his former best friend next week on Dynamite. The veteran then claimed he now had some backup, which was inside his metal box.

Adam Copeland revealed he had been carrying a wooden plank covered in iron nails. He called the weapon his new creation, "Spike." The Hall of Famer mentioned that he would use the object to embarrass Christian Cage and inflict pain on the latter.

This will be the third one-on-one match between The Patriarch and Copeland as part of their ongoing feud. Christian Cage emerged victorious in their previous encounters.

