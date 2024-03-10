Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion shockingly returns to AEW Collision in a terrifying new look

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who has been absent from AEW TV for the past few weeks, finally made his return on the latest episode of Collision with a darker look.

The former WWE star in question is Adam Copeland (fka Edge). The Rated-R Superstar was last seen on the February 14 episode of Dynamite, where he squared off against Daniel Garcia in a No.1 contenders match for the TNT Championship.

However, the bout ended in a no contest as Christian Cage and The Patriarchy interfered and attacked both Copeland and Garcia. Christian also took out Copeland with a ConChairTo. Following the assault, The Rated-R Superstar missed the Revolution pay-per-view, and fans were anticipating his return.

On the most recent episode of Collision, Christian Cage snatched a signboard from a fan wearing a luchador mask and tore it. Turned out that the man behind the mask was Copeland, and he launched himself on Cage. The former WWE champion also unveiled his terrifying look with black paint around his eyes.

Moreover, Copeland also called Christian out for a rubber match at an upcoming Dynamite in their hometown of Toronto. It remains to be seen how the story progresses.

