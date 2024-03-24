Adam Copeland (fka Edge) breaks silence after ending Christian Cage's title run on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has commented on defeating Christian Cage to become the new AEW TNT Champion. The two men duked it out in an "I Quit" Match on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Copeland won the match after he used Spike, a custom 2x4 covered in nails. Both stars inflicted much pain on each other during the contest, as they engaged in several high-risk spots.

On Twitter, The Rated-R Superstar shared his thoughts on becoming a two-time TNT Champion while accepting that he was late in acknowledging the victory. He further disclosed that his hands were swollen following the hard-hitting showdown.

“AND NEWWWWWW….. [I know I’m a little late, my hands have been fairly swollen since Wednesday],” Adam Copeland tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the two former tag team partners and whether or not Cage will receive another title shot.

Tommy Dreamer makes huge claim about match between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been feuding since the former arrived in AEW. At Worlds End 2023, Copeland dethroned Cage as TNT Champion. However, The Patriarch used Killswitch's title shot to regain the gold. They finally looked to settle their issues inside the squared circle on Wednesday.

On the Busted Open podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer said the "I Quit" Match between Copeland and Cage was the second-best bout of that kind.

“I would say that is the second-best 'I Quit' Match I have ever seen.”

The match was no doubt great, and the Toronto fans' reaction was what made it even better. Copeland and Christian Cage received the opportunity to narrate a memorable story on their home turf, and they delivered.

Do you want to see Cage and The Rated-R Superstar square off one last time? Hit the discuss button and let us know.