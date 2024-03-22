"The second-best I Quit match I have ever seen" - WWE veteran gives his verdict on Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage

A wrestling legend recently offered massive praise to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's TNT Championship match from this week's AEW Dynamite. The said person is former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer, who went as far as to rate their clash as the second-best I Quit match he has ever seen.

Copeland and Cage headlined the Wednesday night show in their hometown of Toronto. The two veteran performers poured their all into the match, leaving the fans gasping for breath with their violent clash. After a memorable back-and-forth affair, it was Adam Copeland who emerged victorious.

Expand Tweet

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his verdict on Copeland and Cage's TNT Championship match. Dreamer gushed over it, saying it was one of the best I Quit matches he had ever witnessed.

"I would say that is the second-best I Quit match I have ever seen," said Tommy Dreamer. (22:47 - 22:50)

The WWE veteran added that the two performers lived up to fans' expectations by putting on an encounter for the ages.

"I loved it, and not because I personally love both Adam and Christian. But the match was just so good. And even the beginning of it. It had such a big fight feel. And I'm looking at guys and my god, they are still so great. I always knew their greatness," added Tommy Dreamer. (24:07 - 24:30)

Adam Copeland didn't think he would wrestle in Toronto again

Ahead of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland spoke up about how he didn't think he would get the chance to compete in Toronto again after his match with Sheamus in August 2023. However, as fate would have it, Copeland didn't only get the opportunity to wrestle in his hometown again, but also against his best friend.

“Any time I get to come home, right? The last time I performed in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would continue wrestling, I really didn’t. Fast forward six or seven months later, here I am, and it’s kind of my perfect storm. I’m wrestling a guy that I’ve known since the sixth grade. We’re doing it in our hometown. It’s an 'I Quit' match. There are all of these stakes. It’s so much fun. If you had told 12-year-old Adam in Orangeville that one day, 40 years down the road, we’d be stepping into the ring against each other, I’d say you’re nuts, but here we are,” said Copeland.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who would be the first name to step up to Adam Copeland and challenge him for his TNT Championship in AEW.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you see Christian Cage challenging for the TNT Title again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion