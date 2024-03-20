Adam Copeland (fka Edge) says he was uncertain about his in-ring future after facing WWE Superstar

Adam Copeland revealed recently that he was skeptical about wrestling again after a match with a WWE Superstar. The star being discussed is Sheamus.

He wrestled in Toronto against Sheamus in his final WWE match on SmackDown in August, before debuting in AEW's WrestleDream Pay-Per-View. This was also The Celtic Warrior's last appearance in the promotion till date.

The Rated-R Superstar is slated to face his childhood friend Christian Cage, the current TNT Champion, in an 'I Quit' match this Wednesday Night in Toronto again. This will be their third match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on TNS 1050, The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he wasn't sure if he would ever wrestle after his match in Toronto.

“Any time I get to come home, right? The last time I performed in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would continue wrestling, I really didn’t. Fast forward six or seven months later, here I am, and it’s kind of my perfect storm. I’m wrestling a guy that I’ve known since the sixth grade. We’re doing it in our hometown. It’s an 'I Quit' match. There are all of these stakes. It’s so much fun. If you had told 12-year-old Adam in Orangeville that one day, 40 years down the road, we’d be stepping into the ring against each other, I’d say you’re nuts, but here we are,” said Adam Copeland. [H/T - Ringside News]

Adam Copeland reveals why he left WWE

Speaking with the New York Post, The Ultimate Opportunist disclosed that he left the global juggernaut due to being booked on limited dates, while he wanted otherwise.

"It was for limited dates. With that though, you can’t really get into a proper story. You can’t really dive into what this thing could be. For me looking at it, it’s like I’m 49. I got a very, very limited time to capitalize on what I have left. Because three months off, that’s three months where I could have done some stuff," Copeland said.

It will be interesting to see if Adam Copeland becomes a two-time TNT Champion on Wednesday.

