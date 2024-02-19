Why did Edge leave WWE? The reason explained by Adam Copeland himself

Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) was a 25-year veteran of WWE when he decided to part ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Rated-R Superstar left for Tony Khan’s AEW after a highly decorated career in the Stamford-based company.

The 50-year-old star recently shed light on his departure from WWE during an interview with the New York Post. According to Copeland, WWE wanted him to work limited dates, but that wasn’t something he wanted to do.

"I think from their perspective, and I see their perspective entirely, if we bring you out too much then it’s not special anymore. I get that. I really do. So it was for limited dates. With that though, you can’t really get into a proper story. You can’t really dive into what this thing could be. For me looking at it, it’s like I’m 49. I got a very, very limited time to capitalize on what I have left. Because three months off, that’s three months where I could have done some stuff."

Edge further stated that AEW’s contract offer allowed him to work a full-time schedule and that he proceeded to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion because he wanted to tell more stories on a regular basis.

"I know it sounds great on paper, and don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t a horrible place to be. But, if I’m gonna do this, man, I want to do it. I want to try to craft some stories and do what I can while I can. So, limited time, yeah, because I’m far closer to the end of my career than I am to the beginning. But still think I got some good stories that I can tell and a whole new roster of people who I’ve never touched before." (H/T Fightful)

Who was Edge’s final opponent in WWE?

Edge squared off against many legendary opponents during his illustrious WWE career. From making history alongside his real-life best friend Christian Cage in TLC tag team matches to headlining WrestleMania with The Undertaker, The Rated-R Superstar entertained millions of fans for years.

His final WWE match came against his close friend Sheamus in August 2023. The two superstars collided in the main event of the August 18, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar picked up the win following a spear to The Celtic Warrior.

Fans can catch Adam Copeland in action every Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where he is currently chasing another opportunity to humble his lifelong best friend, the villainous Christian Cage.