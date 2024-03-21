Adam Copeland (fka Edge) becomes a 2-time AEW TNT Champion after delivering 7 low blows to Christian Cage

Adam Copeland finally defied the odds and won the AEW TNT Championship from Christian Cage after delivering seven devastating low blows in the I Quit match on Dynamite.

The bad blood between the two former tag team partners came to a standstill in their hometown of Toronto in a brutal match. The match started off with the two men going at it with punches and drop kicks from the get-go. They swiftly made their way to the crowd, and that is where things got interesting.

Adam Copeland appealed to the home crowd by wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, and they were firmly on his side throughout the match. Christian Cage then tried to escape the arena but was stopped by The Rated-R Superstar and brought back to the ring.

That is when Shayna Wayne interrupted the match and hit Adam with a low blow with a hockey stick. Nick Wayne and Killswitch then came to make it even more difficult for Copeland. However, Matt Menard and Daniel Garcia came out to even the odds.

Copeland then took the spike to go for the juggernaut. He hit Christian with seven straight low blows and attacked him with the spike. Cage still had not conceded. Copeland then wanted to hit his opponent on the head, and that was when his former tag team partner conceded the match. Thus making Adam Copeland a two-time AEW TNT Champion.

