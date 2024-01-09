"The guy has a MAJOR ego", "All he's done is put himself in the spotlight" - Fans are disappointed with Adam Copeland's AEW run

Adam Copeland made his debut in AEW at the 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view. Since then, The Rated-R Superstar has been busy feuding with Christian Cage over the TNT Championship. In interviews he appeared in following his arrival at the company, Copeland expressed his desire to help out young talent.

It seems, however, that fans on the internet disagree with the former WWE Champion's claim, instead asserting that Copeland has failed to properly put over any young talent in his AEW run thus far. These statements started making the rounds after Copeland defeated Griff Garrison in a match on Collision after the veteran declared an open challenge for any member of the roster to answer.

In response to a post on X, which argues that Adam Copeland is using his credentials to help build up the next generation of stars in AEW, a user offered the counterargument that The Ultimate Opportunist had not helped popularize Griff Garrison or other young talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion, or in WWE, calling Copeland egotistical and accusing him of thinking it is 2008.

Others on X revealed their agreement with opinions critical of Copeland's AEW run, criticizing him for not putting over his opponents as veterans are often expected to and voicing their disappointment with his work in the company.

Some pointed out the fact that he beat Finn Balor in their Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania, despite Balor wrestling in his highly-protected demon persona. Others made comparisons between Copeland and Jericho, calling out the latter for not catapulting Action Andretti to main-event stardom despite shockingly losing to him in a singles match.

Copeland is still on the hunt for the AEW TNT title. Despite Christian Cage declaring that the former has to head to the back of the line, Copeland has stated that he plans to become a contender for the belt once again and work to reclaim the championship from his former tag team partner.

Adam Copeland made a major announcement regarding his AEW career

Former WWE superstar Adam Copeland recently shared an update on the future of his career in wrestling and in AEW.

In an interview with Notsam Wrestling, Copeland revealed that he has about two more years left to accomplish his remaining goals in the industry. Copeland talked about returning from retirement five years ago and about having a limited span of time within which to wrap up his career.

"If I can do this for a limited time - 'cause it is all limited, even though it's been four years back now," Copeland said. "It's not like I got another four or five in front of me; I know I don't.. We're looking at a two-year window to get as much done."

The veteran also spoke appreciatively of his lighter schedule and how it affords him more time with his family.

"At most, it's two times a week. And that's very doable to still be the dad I need to be, to be the partner I need to be." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

Copeland was last seen on Collision, defeating Griff Garrison in singles competition after the latter answered Copeland's open challenge - or the Cope Open, as he called it. Copeland beat Garrison by submission and repelled a post-match attack by Garrison's partner Cole Karter by hitting him with a spear.

