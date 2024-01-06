"We're looking at a two-year window" - WWE legend makes big revelation about AEW career

A WWE legend recently opened up regarding his AEW career, sharing that he has a finite amount of time left and that his career has begun to draw towards a close.

Adam Copeland, in a conversation with Notsam Wrestling, spoke frankly about how much time he has left as an active wrestler. The Rated R Superstar estimated that he had a two-year window to bookend his career. Copeland, who returned to the ring in 2019 after his neck issues forced him to initially retire in 2011, is eager to make the best of the time he has left in wrestling.

"If I can do this for a limited time - 'cause it is all limited, even though it's been four years back now," Copeland said. "It's not like I got another four or five in front of me; I know I don't.. We're looking at a two-year window to get as much done."

The former WWE Champion, who debuted in AEW at the 2023 pay-per-view Wrestledream, also talked about the comparatively lighter schedule he has been able to work, allowing him to appear on TV while also having the opportunity to spend more time with his family.

"At most, it's two times a week. And that's very doable to still be the dad I need to be, to be the partner I need to be." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

Copeland has been engaged in a bitter rivalry with his old tag team partner, the TNT Champion Christian Cage. The Patriarch lost his title to Copeland at the AEW pay-per-view Worlds End, but then won it back after Killswitch handed over the TNT title opportunity he had earned earlier during the pre-show, Zero Hour, to Cage. Fans are keen to find out how the Ultimate Opportunist will retaliate.

AEW star talked about similarities between Tony Khan and Triple H

Adam Copeland is a legend in the wrestling industry, and his incredible body of work speaks to his credibility. Having performed in WWE for 25 years as Edge, and more recently joining the AEW roster, Copeland has experience working under a number of bosses.

While talking to Notsam Wrestling, Copeland voiced the opinion that AEW President Tony Khan and WWE's Creative Head Triple H resembled each other as both are fans of the sport, and approach wrestling from that perspective. In comparison, Vince McMahon, while also a wrestling fan, was driven more by the commercial point of view.

“Paul and Tony are fans, and I think Vince is to a degree, but he looks at it from more of the business and more of the global thing, but at the heart of this thing, you know, Hunter was a fan and Tony was a fan. So I think they come at it from that mindset. I think that might be the difference maybe."

Copeland also contrasted WWE and AEW in terms of corporate accountability, with the former having more things and people to answer to as opposed to the freedom which he says characterizes the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“I think the biggest difference I’d have to say I noticed between the two companies is that with WWE now, it’s a publicly traded company, there’s the sponsors, there’s a lot of different things to answer to, and with AEW there’s just a lot of freedom." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

