Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reveals the biggest similarity between Tony Khan and Triple H

The WWE Hall of Famer, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) describes the similarities between Triple H and Tony Khan as a booker, also comparing both with Vince McMahon.

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) shocked the wrestling world by making a jump from WWE to AEW. He made his All Elite debut at the WrestleDream 2023 PPV. It was a huge transition for The Rated-R Superstar, as he was one of the cornerstones of the Stamford-based promotion for the past 25 years.

Having worked under the creative control of the biggest wrestling minds such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, and now Tony Khan, Copeland was recently asked how the three of them are different in terms of booking the shows and being a boss.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling recently, Adam Copeland explained the difference between, Vince, TK, and Hunter:

“Paul and Tony are fans, and I think Vince is to a degree, but he looks at it from more of the business and more of the global thing, but at the heart of this thing, you know, Hunter was a fan and Tony was a fan. So I think they come at it from that mindset. I think that might be the difference maybe.

He further added:

“I think the biggest difference I’d have to say I noticed between the two companies is that with WWE now, it’s a publicly traded company, there’s the sponsors, there’s a lot of different things to answer to, and with AEW there’s just a lot of freedom." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on ending his career in AEW

There is no doubt that Adam "Edge" Copeland will be ending his in-ring career in AEW, as he is now in his 50s. The Rated-R Superstar reflected on how working for Tony Khan's promotion has been a fun ride for him:

"So in that regard, especially in this finals act of my career, that’s a super fun place to navigate from. That’s a great place to create from because, oh right, let’s just throw it at the wall and see if it sticks. If it doesn’t, okay, well, it didn’t, and then let’s try this and let’s try that, and then, like I said, have a complete roster of people that I’ve never touched, like I’ve never wrestled Samoa Joe.” [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Meanwhile, Adam "Edge" Copeland continues to go strong with his feud against Christian Cage in AEW and it remains to be seen what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer going forward.