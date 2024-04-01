Massive rematch teased for Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently teased a rematch against Adam Copeland. The star being discussed is Matt Cardona.

Cardona has been one of WWE's enhancement talents for years. However, he was released in 2020 and made a name for himself on the independent scene.

Copeland became a two-time TNT Champion after defeating Christian Cage for the title in a brutal 'I Quit' match. Following his match, he laid out an open challenge for last week's Collision.

Matt Cardona answered this week's Cope Open challenge and drew a huge reaction from the crowd. He has previously featured in just two matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion and made his return after over three years.

Despite his best efforts, the former Intercontinental Champion failed to capture the gold from the veteran. This match marked his first match in the company in over three years.

Following the match, he took to Twitter and challenged the Rated-R Superstar to a rematch in his hometown, Long Island.

Teddy Long praises an AEW match featuring Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage wrestled for the third time in the promotion in their hometown. This was one of the best matches and many veterans praised it.

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Time Machine, the former WWE Manager Teddy Long called the 'I Quit' match a five-star bout.

"They both seemed like they were in their prime. They were both very hungry. They're both old-school wrestlers. They're not ancient. They're old-school wrestlers. And they put on, let's call it a five-star match out of four stars. It was that intense. It was that good," Teddy Long said.

Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston will face the House of Black at AEW Dynasty.

