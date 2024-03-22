Adam Copeland (fka Edge) makes big announcement following AEW TNT Championship win

Adam Copeland defeated his former best friend, Christian Cage, in a thriller match during the latest episode of Dynamite. The 'I Quit' stipulated match was worth the hype, and the sold-out Coca-Cola Coliseum crowd enjoyed every bit of it.

After winning multiple Cope Open challenges, specifically to get in front of the line for the TNT Championship, The Rated-R Superstar finally got to challenge the Patriarch in Toronto.

The match's climax saw Copeland handcuff Christian Cage to turnbuckles with the help of Daniel Garcia and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. Cage finally said 'I Quit' after The Opportunitist intended to hit the latter with 'Spike' in the head.

In a backstage interview following the match, Adam Copeland announced that he would defend his title in London on the March 30 edition of Collision in a Cope Open Challenge.

"It's time for me to defend the TNT Championship. You know, I wanna be the type of champion, if you think you deserve a shot, fine step up. Right now, I'm sore, I'm a bloody mess. So I'll tell you what. Collision. London. The Cope Open's back. So anybody who wants to step up. Feel free. I don't plan on losing it anytime soon," said Adam Copeland. (01:28- 02:08)

Adam Copeland talks about why this night was special

Ever since Copeland made his AEW debut, he has been at odds with Christian Cage. Since then, the two have been feuding for the TNT Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated the leader of The Patriarchy at Worlds End and captured the TNT Championship but lost it against Cage that same night. After getting back into the title picture again, he defeated Cage and is now a two-time TNT Champion.

Speaking in the same backstage interview, Adam Copeland said that it was one of the nights he would take it "to the grave."

"Tonight was the kind of night that you dream of. When you first get into this. When you decide to dedicate your life to this, you dream of nights like this. You know your hometown, against a man that you have known for 40 years who, in my opinion, has lost his way. And to get that kind of match, that war. It wasn't even a match. To hear that audience, to hear them sing my music to me. Man, to have my family here, to have my buddies from school, my buddies from college. It's just one of the nights that I will take me to the grave," said Copeland. (00:00 - 00:52)

It will be interesting to see if the rivalry between the two former best friends has finally come to an end.

