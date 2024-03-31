Recent Adam Copeland match in AEW was worthy of five stars, wrestling legend says (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter was full of praise for Adam Copeland following his recent match against Christian Cage.

On March 20, Copeland defeated his long-time best friend in an "I Quit" match in his hometown of Toronto. As a result of his victory, the 50-year-old won the AEW TNT Championship for the second time.

Apter appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Sportskeeda's Senior Editor had nothing but good things to say about the bout between the former tag team partners:

"They both seemed like they were in their prime. They were both very hungry. They're both old-school wrestlers. They're not ancient. They're old-school wrestlers. And they put on, let's call it a five-star match out of four stars. It was that intense. It was that good." [9:45 – 10:06]

In the video above, the panel gave their thoughts on The Rock's brutal beatdown of Cody Rhodes on the March 25 episode of WWE RAW.

Bill Apter praises Tony Khan's booking of Adam Copeland

Christian Cage has established himself as one of the top bad guys in the wrestling business over the last year.

Due to the wrestlers' long and storied history, Bill Apter believes AEW owner Tony Khan was right to have Adam Copeland end Cage's TNT title reign:

"It felt like when they were in WWE in their prime if they were against each other, which didn't happen, but the heat that Christian has generated over the past year (...) They wanted somebody to come in and destroy him, and who but his former best friend and rival, Edge, and they got the point across. It was excellent. It was so well done." [10:06 – 10:32]

In the same episode, Apter also speculated that two huge WrestleMania XL twists could occur in WWE next week.

What did you make of Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage? Let us know in the comments section.

