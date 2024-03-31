Wrestling legend on Seth Rollins possibly betraying Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns missing WrestleMania XL match (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently speculated whether WWE's top WrestleMania XL storyline could be altered significantly due to two huge twists.

On April 6, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. The next day, Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Apter appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine alongside host Mac Davis and legendary wrestling manager Teddy Long. He questioned whether Rollins' failure to stop The Rock from attacking Rhodes on RAW could hint at possible dissension between the two babyfaces:

"At the end of it, when it went off TV, here's the question going toward WrestleMania," Apter said. "Seth Rollins was in that building. Why didn't he come out and rescue Cody? That leaves a question in my mind for Cody and Seth Rollins tag-teaming." [4:18 – 4:37]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on The Rock assaulting Cody Rhodes in the parking lot on RAW.

Bill Apter on The Rock possibly replacing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes remains determined to dethrone Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, much of the storyline ahead of WrestleMania XL has revolved around The American Nightmare's issues with The Rock.

Bill Apter would not be surprised if a major twist occurred on the first night of WrestleMania XL, leading to Rhodes vs. The Rock:

"What happens if there's a twist where Roman, night two, isn't there to defend his title. He gets injured in the tag team match, not badly, but enough not to defend the title, and they put The Rock in against Cody, and Cody beats him and now we go to SummerSlam with Cody against Roman Reigns for the title." [5:10 – 5:32]

SummerSlam 2024 will be held on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio. Reigns will need to keep his title until September 13 to surpass Hulk Hogan's 1,474-day reign as a WWE world champion.

