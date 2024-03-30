WWE star earned The Rock's trust on RAW, Teddy Long believes (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently gave his thoughts on The Rock brutally attacking Cody Rhodes on the March 25 episode of RAW.

The show ended with The Rock busting Rhodes' forehead open during a parking lot brawl. The Hollywood star then wiped his rival's blood on a specially designed "Mama Rhodes" weight belt before spitting at him.

Long appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with legendary reporter Bill Apter and host Mac Davis. The former WWE General Manager enjoyed the RAW segment and praised Rhodes for earning his co-worker's trust:

"My congrats to Cody," Long said. "Bill can explain this to you too. In our business, there's something that the guys say, 'Well, I don't know whether I can trust this guy. Will he do business?' Well, last night Cody Rhodes did business. Cody Rhodes understands now that the change has come. Cody Rhodes understands now that he wants to be on the winning team, so what Cody Rhodes did is he let The Rock know, 'I'm gonna do business. I'm with y'all.'" [1:55 – 2:28]

Teddy Long on Cody Rhodes and The Rock's old-school tactics

Bill Apter added that the brutal segment was reminiscent of an angle that would have taken place decades ago in the Florida, Georgia, or Memphis territories.

Agreeing with Apter, Teddy Long further explained why he was so impressed with Cody Rhodes' willingness to take a beatdown from The Rock:

"That was the best thing Cody Rhodes could have ever did. And, like you say, Bill, it's old-school wrestling. That's what you've gotta get back to. It's what brought you to the dance. You ain't got to do everything you did back in the old school, but you got to make people believe. If you got a problem with somebody, you don't like 'em, then let 'em know." [2:29 – 2:44]

On April 6, Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on the first night of WrestleMania XL. The following night, The American Nightmare will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

