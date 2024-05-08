Former WWE champion wishes he could return to the company 4 years after getting released

A former WWE champion recently talked about his desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion after four years. The star in question is Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

Cardona started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2005. After being frustrated with his booking, the star started his YouTube web series called Z! True Long Island Story, after which he quickly rose to fame among fans.

The former Zack Ryder went on to win several titles including the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship before he was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Following his release from WWE, Matt Cardona started performing in different independent promotions, where he won several titles and established himself as "The Indie God!"

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Cardona talked about his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment. The 38-year-old said that after his release his goal was not to get noticed by a major wrestling promotion, instead he wanted to prove himself and his fans right.

"All I know is when I got released, my goal wasn't, 'What could I do to get back to WWE?' Or, 'What could I do to get AEW to notice me?' It wasn't to prove people wrong, it was to prove myself right, and to prove my fans right, and working my a** off, and I feel like over these past four years that's exactly what I've done," he said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Cardona also mentioned that whenever he sees his wife Chelsea Green on RAW or WrestleMania, he wishes he could return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"When I see Chelsea [Green] and she's wrestling on 'Raw' or WrestleMania, of course, I'm happy for her, but then also I'm like, 'S**t, I wish I was there too,'" he added. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Chelsea Green talked about her husband Matt Cardona's potential return to WWE

During an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green said that she was patiently waiting for Matt Cardona's return to WWE and said that she felt it was only a matter of time before her husband decided to come back.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that, I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why; I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall, kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time; it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the former Intercontinental Champion has planned for his potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

