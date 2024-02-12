Chelsea Green believes former champion will return to WWE

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green believes a former champion will soon make his return to the Stamford-based company. The name in question is her husband, Matt Cardona.

The 38-year-old performed for WWE under the ring name Zack Ryder for 15 years before his release in 2020. During his run with the wrestling promotion, the Long Island Ice-Z had multiple Intercontinental and United States Championships reigns. He also won the Tag Team Championship twice alongside Curt Hawkings.

During his run with WWE, Matt Cardona was a crowd favorite. His departure from the company did not impact his popularity, as the former Zack Ryder impressed everyone with his work across various wrestling promotions to become one of the top names outside of the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, talked about several things, including having a green card, her return to the company, and Samantha Irvin announcing her name.

Green also commented on Matt Cardona's potential WWE return, as she believes it is only a matter of time before it happens:

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Chelsea Green opens up about her return to WWE

Chelsea Green returned to the Stamford-based promotion in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Before that, she was released in April 2021.

In the same interview, the 32-year-old discussed her conversation with Triple H before her WWE return. Green revealed that the company had no idea how to book her return before eventually making her enter the Rumble:

"I said, I just want to come back. I don't care what you do with me. Because at that point I didn't. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove to them. I didn't know how and they had no idea. And then I think that it was like well, I mean, we've got her she signed why don't we just use her in the Rumble and we'll go from there?"

Chelsea Green is currently one of the most entertaining superstars on the female roster. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion after losing the Women's Tag Team Titles.

