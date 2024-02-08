Triple H and WWE allegedly had "no idea" how to employ 32-year-old star after re-signing her

Triple H has been behind the creative steering of WWE for quite some time now, but at times even he struggles to pull the trigger, as revealed by a 32-year-old star Chelsea Green.

Green returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. Before that, she was released in April 2021. She failed to capture the audience and impress management in her first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment.

After being away from the promotion for two years, she made her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The 32-year-old star has been on a roll ever since and even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville and, later, with Piper Niven.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green discussed her real conversation with Triple H before making a massive return to WWE. She mentioned that the Chief Content Officer had no idea how to present her even after re-signing, which may have led to a last-minute decision to use her for the Royal Rumble.

"I said, I just want to come back. I don't care what you do with me. Because at that point I didn't. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove to them. I didn't know how and they had no idea. And then I think that it was like well, I mean, we've got her she signed why don't we just use her in the Rumble and we'll go from there?"

Triple H forced to change plans following internal pressure within WWE, says Vince Russo

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that The Rock being appointed to TKO Group's Board of Directors may have forced The Game to change the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes storyline.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, The American Nightmare declared that he won't face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 and seemingly gave his main event spot to The Great One.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Triple H had a strongly cooked storyline for the rematch between Reigns and Rhodes after the latter star pointed at the former at Royal Rumble 2024. However, The Rock's influence over Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel led to trashing the high-profile storyline.

"Somewhere between Saturday and Friday, those plans changed. And how those plans changed was [The] Rock wanted to be in that position, and now he's a member of the board. We all know how tight [The] Rock and Ari are. [The] Rock went over Triple H's plans, went directly to Ari, and I believe at that point, [The] Rock and Ari told Triple H that this is what we're going to do," he said.

Watch the full video below:

We are just a few hours away from the WrestleMania XL kickoff event in Las Vegas, where The Bloodline leader and Dwayne Johnson will have an iconic face-off.

It remains to be seen what Triple H will pull from his arsenal to have a blockbuster match and also provide justice to Cody Rhodes as demanded by the WWE Universe.

What did you think of Chelsea Green's conversation with Triple H before her return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE