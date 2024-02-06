Triple H forced to change plans after internal pressure within WWE, according to former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels The Rock's inclusion in TKO's Board of Directors forced Triple H to change the creative direction of a high-profile storyline.

The Rock recently joined TKO's board. He then appeared on SmackDown this past Friday and hinted at a possible match against Roman Reigns. The two confronted each other inside the ring without a word being spoken.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo speculated that The Game's long-term booking was trashed at a moment's notice by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and The Rock. The former writer explained how, after Royal Rumble 2024, Rhodes pointed at Reigns, laying the foundation for their title rematch.

"Triple H had the whole Cody story laid out. At the Royal Rumble, which was eight days ago, Cody was pointing up at Roman Reigns. That was the match they were going to have," Russo said.

Russo felt that the Hollywood star used his influence over Emanuel to change the plans following the premium live event:

"Somewhere between Saturday and Friday, those plans changed. And how those plans changed was [The] Rock wanted to be in that position, and now he's a member of the board. We all know how tight [The] Rock and Ari are. [The] Rock went over Triple H's plans, went directly to Ari, and I believe at that point, [The] Rock and Ari told Triple H that this is what we're going to do," he added. [From 15:00 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

During the same conversation, Russo pointed out that The Rock possibly went over Triple H's head to book the angle with Roman Reigns and get a match at WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see The Rock face Roman Reigns instead of Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) shares his reaction to WWE being sold. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive video below:

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE