Wrestling veteran claims that The Rock "played politics" within WWE to supersede Triple H's decisions (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the power struggle between The Rock and Triple H.

The Brahma Bull was recently appointed to the TKO Board of Directors. Alongside his appointment to the board, Dwayne Johnson was also granted total ownership of "The Rock" trademark, previously owned by the WWE.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Rocky possibly worked with Ari Emanuel and went over Triple H to get a match against Roman Reigns. The former WWE head writer agreed that The Great One possibly politicked his way into the match, but it was nothing different from what Hunter did back in the day.

"It looks like he [The Rock] totally went over Triple H's head. This was a decision by him and Ari. Here's the part that makes me laugh man. Rock played politics to get that done. I think that is perfectly clear. And you're gonna tell me Triple H didn't play politics to get where he got? That's the wrestling business. I've been talking about this for years bro. They will stab you in the back at the drop of a dime. It's all about money and power. And yeah, this time The Rock got one over on Triple H. And how many people did Triple H get over in his career? That's the freaking business." [From 9:38 onwards]

Since this past Friday, WWE fans have been clamoring for Cody Rhodes to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see which match will headline the Show of Shows this year.

