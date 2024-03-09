WCW veteran Disco Inferno has given his take on a certain free agent choosing not to sign with either AEW or WWE. He claimed that this could be a tactic to increase his stock for a future run with the Stamford-based promotion. This would be Alexander Hammerstone.

After becoming a free agent to start the year, questions regarding the former MLW star's future have been constantly spoken about by the fans. Last week, he finally signed a deal with TNA.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno was asked why he thought Alexander Hammerstone signed with neither AEW or WWE, and whether TNA were able to outbid them. He believed there was a chance they did not even attempt to offer a deal, as they might instead be investing in the younger stars they are developing.

"I think it's possible that they didn't even try to sign him. Now they should've, 'cause he's a good character, a good talker, a good worker. But, he's up there in age, maybe they looked at him like... Brother, the WWE can look at a guy like Hammerstone and they can look at their developmentals saying 'Okay, do we have another guy like Hammerstone in,' and they probably do. Probably a couple of them, so let's just continue with our investment in these guys. But he deserves to have gotten there."

After finding out that Hammerstone was only 33, he brought up how he could have signed with TNA to increase his stock for a potential run with WWE in the future. His co-host Konnan agreed with this, and he too believed that he did this because he could stand out more in TNA compared to AEW.

"Oh really? Maybe if he signs a two-year deal, and makes a good name for himself in TNA, then he can probably get a run in WWE." [1:02-1:56]

Alexander Hammerstone once teased taking on a major AEW faction

Amid his free agency, Alexander Hammerstone once teased going after a major AEW faction. This was the Undisputed Kingdom.

Three months ago at Worlds End, the conclusion to the Devil storyline took place, and this came at MJF's expense as he was betrayed by his then best friend, Adam Cole. Hammerstone was once Friedman's comrade as they were part of a faction called The Dynasty in MLW. This relationship of theirs could be a reason for Hammerstone wanting retribution for his friend.

He took to Twitter after the pay-per-view to call out the Undisputed Kingdom, and express his intentions of going after Wardlow specifically.

This may end up now being unlikely, seeing as the former MLW star has signed a deal with TNA. Seeing how AEW has been very open, maybe a reunion with MJF could happen sometime in the future.

