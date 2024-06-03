6 ft 1 in star opens up on decision to sign with AEW amid strong interest from WWE

A top star recently inked a full-time deal with AEW. He has now discussed why he joined the Tony Khan-led company despite strong interest from WWE.

The 6 ft 1 in star in question is none other than Will Ospreay. He signed with AEW in November 2023 after making sporadic appearances for the company in the past. Since officially joining the roster, The Aerial Assassin has had three great pay-per-view matches against Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Danielson, and Roderick Strong.

At Double or Nothing 2024, Ospreay even captured the International Championship from Strong.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Will Ospreay disclosed that he chose All Elite Wrestling over the Triple H-led WWE because the decision was best for him and his family. The 31-year-old added that he considered numerous factors before inking a deal with the Jacksonville-based organization.

"It was also just like, ‘What’s is going to be best for me and what is going to be best for my family.' But I knew what the answer was, in terms of like — you have to hear everybody out, man, because you never know. I can’t say it enough, of how happy I am that I get to be a part of AEW and how proud I am to be a part of this system and a part of this locker room.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Will Ospreay is set to challenge for the AEW World Title

After an incredible title win at Double or Nothing, Will Ospreay will now challenge for the World Championship.

The Aerial Assassin recently emerged victorious in a Gauntlet match to determine the next challenger for the World Championship. He will lock horns with Swerve Strickland for the coveted gold at Forbidden Door 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Ospreay can continue his dominant run by potentially defeating Strickland on June 30.

Do you think Will Ospreay will win the World Title? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

