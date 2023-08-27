6 ft 2 340 pounds ex-WWE Superstar squashes Seth Rollins' former student on his AEW return

The latest episode of AEW Collision featured several debuts, and former WWE Superstar Keith Lee made his return in what can be said to be a squash match.

Tonight he took on Zicky Dice, who was also making his debut. To start off the match, the pair exchanged banter until Dice got right in front of The Limitless One's face, and that started the fight.

Dice is a former IMPACT Wrestling name and was known to be trained by popular WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Lee showcased his impressive strength and launched a set of hard-hitting attacks that immediately left his challenger reeling. He would go on to hit his opponent with a powerbomb to seal the deal.

Currently, Keith Lee will not be competing at All In. He makes sporadic appearances on AEW shows but has not been in any real feud as of recently. The closest he's gotten to one was his feud reigniting with Swerve Strickland during the Blind Eliminator Tournament for the Tag Team titles.

The former WWE Superstar will definitely have to wait until after All In for his next big feud, as he is currently long overdue for one.

