6 ft 3 in AEW star makes his return on Dynamite

A popular star issued an open challenge tonight on AEW Dynamite, as he was frustrated and wanted to pick a fight. Returning star The Butcher answered Swerve Strickland's call.

This would be the 6 ft 3 star's first appearance on the Wednesday show since October when he teamed up with Kip Sabian and The Blade to take on The Acclaimed.

On the Dynamite after AEW Revolution, Samoa Joe, and Swerve were forced to team up against the Undisputed Kingdom. After their victory, Joe took advantage of the situation and choked out Swerve with the Coquina Clutch.

Since that moment, the leader of the Mogul Embassy has sought retribution, and he wanted this via another title shot as he was not satisfied with what went down at Revolution.

Tonight, taking on The Butcher, Strickland was in control of the entire match and did not hold back in the ring. He hit the House Call and Swerve Stomp before using a new submission hold on his opponent, which would do the job. According to commentary, this was possibly his first victory by submission in AEW.

It remains to be seen when the rematch takes place, but Swerve Strickland is laser-focused at once more challenging Samoa Joe in hopes of capturing his first world title.

