6 ft 4 in AEW star officially confirmed as Don Callis Family's new member

It has been confirmed that an AEW star has officially joined The Don Callis Family after his actions this past week on Dynamite. He combined forces with the faction after betraying one of his longtime friends.

Mark Davis gained prominence as a member of NJPW's United Empire. He was one-half of Aussie Open alongside Kyle Fletcher. Davis found himself in a complicated place when he reunited with his former tag team partner in the Don Callis Family. Reuniting with Fletcher cost the six-foot-four-inch star his friendship with Will Ospreay.

Davis was tasked with taking out Will Ospreay ahead of AEW Grand Slam: Australia, but he failed. This raised questions regarding his status with The Don Callis Family.

To open AEW Collision tonight, Mark Briscoe and Kyle Fletcher appeared in separate backstage promos to discuss their bout. Mark Davis was seen standing behind Fletcher along with Brian Cage and Lance Archer, confirming he was officially part of the faction.

It looked as if Davis was not completely happy with the alliance, and it remains to be seen if this will become a bigger storyline as time passes.

What do you think about Davis joining the Don Callis-led faction? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

