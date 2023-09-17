6 ft 5 inch former WWE star surprisingly appears before AEW Collision

AEW held a live Collision episode prior to the ROH TV tapings on Saturday night from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. A former WWE name also competed in a dark match before the show.

One of the dark matches featured The Gunn Club defeating The Outrunners, and former WWE star EJ Nduka.

The former 6 ft 5-inch college football player previously wrestled for WWE NXT as 'Ezra Judge".

This was Nduka's first match since an AEW Dark match where he lost to Konosuke Takeshita on January 28th.

AEW botches production during Keith Lee's promo segment on Collision

On the recent episode of Collision, All Elite Wrestling botched Keith Lee's segment. This was rare as it was not an in-ring botch, but an on-air production mishap.

After FTR successfully retained their tag titles against the Iron Savages, the commentary sent the audience over backstage for an interview with Keith Lee. However, a non-adjusted camera angle was shown and a member of the backstage staff gave an audio cue for take 22 of the segment.

This was something not supposed to be seen by the audience watching live as it showed that the promotion was unprepared for the next segment of the night, in an embarrassing fashion.

