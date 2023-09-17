Former WWE Champion surprisingly suffers first loss since AEW return

Top AEW star and former WWE Champion, who recently made his return from injury, suffers his first loss on the latest episode of Collision, amid his comeback.

The most recent episode of AEW Collision kicked off with a blockbuster tag team match between the team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill and the team of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, from the Blackpool Combat Club. The match was the culmination of a buildup since past few weeks.

As expected, it turned out to be a banger of a tag team match with some of the best talents involved. Although Claudio and Danielson seemed to have an upper hand, Ricky Starks managed to score a pinfall against The American Dragon, handling him his first loss since his return from injury last month.

The former WWE Champion didn't have a loss to his name since he got out due to injury, as he defeated Kazuchika Okada at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV earlier this year, where Danielson injured his forearm mid-match, and was out for months since then.

Meanwhile, Bryan recently potentially teased that this coming year might be the last of his career, as he will be finishing up with wrestling after his daughter would turn 7. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what's in store for The American Dragon in the coming months.

