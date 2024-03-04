6 ft 6 in WWE Hall of Famer makes AEW return during Revolution

A WWE veteran returned to AEW at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. The star being discussed is Jake Roberts.

The Hall of Famer was one of the top heels in WWE from 1986 to 1992. He made a surprise appearance on AEW TV debut while introducing his client Lance Archer in March 2020. Since then, he has been accompanying Muderder Hawk to the ring.

The 6 ft 6 in star has been absent from the show for nearly two months. He was last seen during an episode of Collision on January 13. The veteran finally made his return during AEW Revolution's All-Star Scramble match accompanied by Lance Archer.

Jake's client failed to win the match as Wardlow punched his ticket to become a #1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Sting will wrestle his final match while teaming with Darby Allin and defending their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. Also, in tonight's main event, Samoa Joe will defend his AEW World Tag Team Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Jake Robert and his client.

