6 ft 7 in star sends a heartfelt message to Dustin Rhodes after AEW debut

A 6'7" star, who recently made his AEW debut on Rampage, sent a heartwarming message for his mentor and wrestling veteran, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust), after being in the ring with him.

The name in question is HiTT. The star made his AEW debut on the most recent episode of Rampage. He teamed up with Romero Cruz and Shimbashi to take on the team of Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs in a trios match. At the conclusion of the match, Dustin and Von Erichs managed to secure the win.

Interestingly, one of Dustin Rhodes' opponents in the match, HiTT was trained by Dustin himself in the 'Rhodes Wrestling Academy.' Therefore, this was definitely a breakthrough moment for him as he got to be in the ring with his mentor.

HiTT took to the "X" social media platform to react to his debut match on Rampage and acknowledged his mentor, also calling him a father figure:

"Made my @AEW debut tonight didn’t get the win but the stars aligned and got to share the ring with my mentor/father figure and every other name you could think of. @dustinrhodes👊🏽"

Dustin Rhodes wants to start an independent wrestling promotion

While Dustin Rhodes continues to train young talent in his academy, he also aspires to start his own indie wrestling promotion.

During his appearance on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin said:

"That is correct (I’m looking to launch an independent promotion & book shows) and it’s probably gonna happen sometime late summer, I think, and that’ll be local here (in Austin, Texas) I think we can really take over this market in Austin and do something big with it and that’s all I’m hoping for is that these kids have somewhere to go in front of kids, in front of people to feel their energy." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old continues to train young talent as well as perform in the ring occasionally.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran.

