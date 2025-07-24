6 ft 8 in AEW star teases returning to old ways

A former WWE star recently hinted at bringing back his old gimmick in AEW by reacting to a throwback video on social media. He is currently part of a top faction in the Tony Khan-led company.The six-foot-eight-inch-tall Lance Archer seemingly plans to go back to his old ways. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020 after a run in Japan. The Murderhawk Monster also had a brief stint in WWE from 2009 to 2010. Archer is currently a member of The Don Callis Family along with several other rising talents.A clip of Lance Archer's Dynamite segment from 2020 is going viral on social media, where he can be seen destroying people backstage. Archer threw some people through the ceiling and into a trash can on the show. The Murderhawk Monster noticed the post on X and reacted to it by teasing the return of that same menacing gimmick in All Elite Wrestling.&quot;I need to get back to being THIS menace to @AEW,&quot; Archer wrote.Lance Archer has been a part of The Don Callis Family faction for quite some time now, but has yet to feature in a major singles feud.The AEW star advocates the idea of a new division in the companyA few months ago, All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer shared his thoughts on the idea of starting a 'meat division' for the super heavyweights in the promotion. On an episode of AEW Restricted in May, The Murderhawk Monster agreed with the idea of a new potential division in the company for physically imposing performers.&quot;I think it's awesome because I think it gives us kind of our own platform. We're always considered like the super heavyweights or whatever you want to call them, but giving it the name like Meat, something that the fans can really dig their teeth into, to say the least. When they start chanting Meat, Meat, Meat every time we're crashing into each other,&quot; Archer said.Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Lance Archer going forward.